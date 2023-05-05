PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Board of Education will begin contract negotiations with its newly-selected superintendent.

Dr. Janet Sherrod of Northport, Alabama, was chosen for the position as the board said she brings a wealth of experience and a passion for student achievement.

Board Chair Yolaunda Daniel shared her sentiments on the shift in leadership.

“We are excited to work with Dr. Sherrod and continue to champion student growth and achievement,” said Daniel. “She will do well as our school system’s next leader. The Board is ready to welcome her and support her as she guides our system to future success.”

Sherrod currently serves as the Executive Director of Learning Supports for the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education. Her anticipated start date with the Phenix City Board of Education is June 1.

“I’m extremely excited about joining the incredible team within Phenix City Schools. I am ready to work with administrators and community members to continue moving the district forward.”

– Dr. Janet Sherrod

At a later date, the board says it will introduce Sherrod to the community.