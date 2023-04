RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County Farmer’s Market is set to start back on April 6.

The market will be open on Thursdays and Saturdays in the parking lot of Phenix City’s Garrett Harrison Stadium. Local vendors will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“This is your opportunity to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables straight from the farmers.”

– Russell County Extension Office

For more information, call (334) 298-6845.