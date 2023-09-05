SEALE, Ala. (WRBL) — It was a day for music, food and fun down in Seale for the Old Russell County Courthouse Labor Day Fair.

The party wasn’t in Columbus, but hundreds of people though flocked to the old courthouse in Seale for the annual festival.

There was food – barbecue, mac and cheese and good old boiled peanuts. And there was plenty of music.

This year’s crowds were close to the pre-pandemic level — something that excites Russell County Commission Chairman Chance Corbett.

“We are so happy to get all the vendors we are getting. And the people coming out again, as well,” said Corbett. “We got to the point where we ran out of vendor space. We are having to create other space to put the vendors in.”

The annual event is a fundraiser for the old courthouse now used as an event center.