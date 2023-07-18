RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The investigation of a deadly fire in Russell County continues.

On July 12, Phenix City police responded to a house fire at 11 Pine Lane. Two people were found dead in the home.

Investigators say both people may have been killed prior to the blaze, sparking a double homicide and arson investigation.

This photo was released in connection with that investigation:

The Phenix City Police Department is looking for anyone who was seen driving this truck in the four days after the fire. The truck is now in custody of the Phenix City Fire Department.

Here’s what Phenix City Police Department Captain Skip Lassiter had to say:

“We believe that the victim, one of the victims, had a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. This truck is very distinguishable, among other trucks. The truck is black. The truck is dented behind the crew cab door on the right-hand side. And it has very distinct wheels. The truck is raised up a little bit off the ground, more than standard. It has distinct wheels on it, and distinct tires. What we’re asking for right now is if anybody saw this truck between the morning of Wednesday, July 12th and Sunday, July 16th, we ask that they contact the Phenix Police Department, or they can contact Central Alabama Crime Stoppers.”

– Captain Lassiter

Crime Stoppers is offer a $2,500 reward for anyone with information on the suspect.

WRBL will keep you updated.