PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the man killed in Wednesday’s deputy-involved shooting.

Daniel Mooneyham, 47, was pronounced dead on May 31 after being shot during a traffic stop with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office says Mooneyham fired a gun towards a Russell County Water Works employee during an argument. Mooneyham was later pulled over by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement says Mooneyham pointed a firearm towards deputies through the window of his vehicle. Deputies then fired at Mooneyham, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.