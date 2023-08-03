PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide on Thursday.

Phenix City police confirm they are currently on the scene at the 1700 block of 20th Ave.

The shooting happened at about midnight at the Liberty Hill complex.

Carnell Mobley, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional at 7:49 a.m., according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry.

Mobley’s body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

No further details are available at this time. Phenix City police say they will release additional information later.

