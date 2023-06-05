PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a Sunday shooting at Popeye’s Chicken on U.S. Highway 280.

According to the Phenix City Police Department, officers responded at 5:30 p.m. on June 4 to find 32-year-old Quataruius Smith shot.

Smith was taken to Piedmont Columbus Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect, 18-year-old Omega Fuller, fled the scene on-foot before law enforcement arrived. The two men were arguing before shots were fired, according to police.

The Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating this case.