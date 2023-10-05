PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man suspected of robbing a Phenix City bank was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Phenix City Police Department.

Officers responded to the Bridgeway Credit Union on Opelika Road at about 11 a.m. on Sept. 29.

Police say a man went into the credit union and gave the bank teller a note. He then ran away.

Adam James Gregory White was later identified as a suspect.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, White was arrested in Columbus by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. He awaits extradition to the Russell County Jail.