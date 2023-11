PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Idle Hour Park’s Nature Trail will close on Friday for an uncertain period of time.

According to the City of Phenix City, the trail is closing for repairs and resurfacing. It’ll remain closed until the repairs are complete.

Parking along Idle Hour Drive near the trail will also close for the duration of the repairs.

The walking path and Airport Road parking will stay open.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Phenix City Engineering Department at (334) 448-2760.