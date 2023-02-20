PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. and the Alabama Coroner’s Association are holding a “Death Investigations Training Course” this Thursday.

The course on Feb. 23 will start at 9:45 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. at the Russell County Emergency Management Agency in Phenix City.

Seven speakers will present at the course sponsored by the Legacy of Hope (LOH).

The following areas will be addressed:

Legacy of Hope Investigative Resources

Handling Cremations and Indigent Decedents

Overview of Donation Processes and Donor Management

Death Investigations Evidence and Personal Effects

Connect to Purpose

Death Certificate: Cause, Manner, and Mechanism

Communicating with those Grieving

50 to 60 coroners, deputy coroners, law enforcement, district attorney’s office personnel and funeral directors from across the state are expected to join.