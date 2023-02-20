PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. and the Alabama Coroner’s Association are holding a “Death Investigations Training Course” this Thursday.
The course on Feb. 23 will start at 9:45 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. at the Russell County Emergency Management Agency in Phenix City.
Seven speakers will present at the course sponsored by the Legacy of Hope (LOH).
The following areas will be addressed:
- Legacy of Hope Investigative Resources
- Handling Cremations and Indigent Decedents
- Overview of Donation Processes and Donor Management
- Death Investigations Evidence and Personal Effects
- Connect to Purpose
- Death Certificate: Cause, Manner, and Mechanism
- Communicating with those Grieving
50 to 60 coroners, deputy coroners, law enforcement, district attorney’s office personnel and funeral directors from across the state are expected to join.
The knowledge gained through this training will help us all better serve our communities.Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr.