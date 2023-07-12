UPDATE 7/13/23 8:30 a.m.: Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry confirmed to WRBL two people died in an early morning fire on Wednesday.

The victims have yet to be identified. WRBL will keep you updated.

LADONIA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is still on the scene of a fire on Pine Lane that occurred early Wednesday morning.

A WRBL News 3 member on the scene says the residence is burned to the ground, and law enforcement has the area around the house tapped off.

