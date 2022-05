PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Officials with the Phenix City Police Department are searching for a missing man.

Jerry Lee Mott was last seen by his family on April 28, 2022, at around 6:00 p.m. in Phenix City, Alabama, according to Lieutenant Angela Leslie with the Criminal Investigation division.

Anyone with information on Mott’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Investigator Johnson at 334-448-2839, or Lieutenant Leslie at 334-448-2837. The Police Department can be reached at 334-298-0611.