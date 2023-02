RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County Sheriff’s Office found a hidden handgun at Russell County Middle School, according to the Russell County School District (RCSD).

RCSD states a student was identified as a suspect. The district says the situation at the school is currently under control.

The Russell County Investigation Division is handling this case.

WRBL News 3 will update you with any new details as they become available.