UPDATE 5/16/23 1:41 p.m.: Brooks is in custody, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is advising the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man.

According to RCSO, Zachery Ethan Brooks failed to appear in court on a first-degree rape charge.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (334) 298-6535. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the RCSO app.