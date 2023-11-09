RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old died and another was injured in an ATV accident in Russell County Thursday afternoon.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, the 19-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m. and the accident happened at 105 Stillwell Drive. At this time, the condition of the passenger is unknown.

This is a developing story. WRBL will continue to share more updates on-air and online when more details become available.