RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man died on Wednesday night following a homicide in Hurtsboro, Alabama.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry told WRBL a 43-year-old man was pronounced dead at 11:02 p.m. outside of the Dollar General. He has yet to be identified.

The man’s body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

