RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County Jail is bringing back prior restrictions in the face of a COVID outbreak, according to the Russell County Circuit Clerk Jody Sellers.

Masks must been worn by anyone who enters the facility. All in-person visits with inmates will be over Zoom.

No misdemeanor offenses are allowed in the facility with these exceptions:

DUI

Domestic Violence

Public Intoxication

Attempting to Elude

According to Russell County, “all other misdemeanors will be booked in the sally port and given an OR bond.“

There is no additional information available at this time. Anyone with questions is asked to call the Russell County Jail.