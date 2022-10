HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) — A fatal shooting on Oct. 29 left one Hurtsboro man dead, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr.

Corey Donner, 40, was shot once in his home at around 2 a.m.

Donner arrived to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s emergency room at around 2:54 a.m.

Coroner Sumbry says Donner was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m.

Donner’s body will undergo an autopsy at the Alabama Department of Science in Montgomery, Alabama.

