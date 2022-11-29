RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County School System announced it will adjust to a remote learning environment on Wednesday, Nov. 30 due to threat of severe weather.

According to the Russell County School District, students will not report to the school’s campus.

“Students will access assignments posted via Google Classroom and/or paper copies of assignments sent home by their teacher today, Tuesday, November 29, 2022. All assignments will be due upon return to school. School will resume normal hours Thursday, December 1, 2022.”

– Russell County School District

The district says employees should report to their work’s location at 10 a.m. on Nov. 30.

For more information, visit www.myrcsd.org.