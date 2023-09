RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – WRBL’s Crystal Whitman interviewed Russell County Commissioner Chance Corbett to discuss Russell County’s upcoming Labor Day Fair.

The Labor Day Fair is scheduled to take place at the Old Seale Courthouse located at 91 Longview St. on Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature numerous vendors selling crafts and other unique items and performances from three bands. There will also be food trucks at the event.