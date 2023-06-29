RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)— School is out this summer, but Russell County Schools and the District Attorney’s Office are already talking about attendance.

During a regular School Board Meeting this week, Russell County District Attorney Rick Chancey thanked Russell County Schools for their continued partnership with his office.

District attorneys across the state of Alabama have the option to lead the Helping Families Initiative (HFI). An initiative to cut down on absences from the classroom.

In 2018, former District Attorney Kenny Davis brought the initiative to Russell County, which Chancey has continued.

“My wife is a teacher, so for the last 30 years, I’ve been listening to her talk about kids and all the things that go on in the classroom… it was neat to see how there is something in place to try to capture the things that the teachers see and combine what the teachers know into law enforcement area in a kind of a hybrid way to keep those kids that have been identified by the school system as having issues and trying to address those issues before they really get to the DA’s office,” Chancey said.

The HFI evaluates both truancy and chronic absenteeism. Truancy is the legal process where parents or students are in violation of the law for having too many unexcused absences from school. Chronic absenteeism is when a student misses 10% of their school year, including excused absences. Both can have the same long-term ramifications posing higher risks for dropouts and even criminal activity.

“If they’re not in school, they’re probably doing something, and my concern is they’re not doing something productive,” Chancey said. “When you get young kids and when I say kids, 18, 19, 20, 21 years old, committing bad, bad things, doing very bad crimes. There’s one thing that a lot of them have in common is poor school attendance and poor history in the school system.”

During the 2022-23 school year, around 85 truancy petitions were filed in the DA’s office from Russell County Schools. In Alabama, daily attendance before COVID averaged 95%. After COVID, that average dropped to 92%.

“As low as 92% for this Russell County School District with our enrollment of 3,600 kids, 92% would mean that over 250 students were absent every day,” Director of Prevention & Support Services for Russell County Schools Jacob Johnson said. “And that’s greater than the entire population of our smallest school in Russell County. We know that every single percentage point that we fight for is not just a number, it’s a story, it’s a kid, it’s a family that’s going to get a better chance of being successful.”

Johnson went on to say attendance issues are affecting the entire state. More than 135,000 students are chronically absent, which is more than three times Phenix City’s population of 38,000.

This initiative identifies children that are missing school, provides notices well before becoming truant, organizes meetings with the families and students, and assesses the student and their home-life to decide what outside resources the family or student may need to be referred to.

This upcoming school year, the DA’s office says they’re going to start monitoring attendance even earlier.

“This year we’re wanting to start even earlier. In the past year, we’ve been working with K-12. This year, we’re going to be looking at starting with the head start, the early learning programs, because we believe that if you start early with good habits and start forming those habits at a younger age, then they’ll carry on through the child’s life as they get older,” HFI of Russell County Director Merry Mahone said.

Children who violate the Alabama Compulsory Attendance laws will be declared truant and can be placed under probation or supervision of the court. Parents of truant children can be jailed for contributing to the dependency of their child. All of which the Russell County District Attorney’s Office is trying to avoid.

Chancey tells WRBL his office is working towards implementing this program in the Phenix City Schools as well, he says he is already in discussions with the new superintendent.