PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man was arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting on Sunday, according to the Phenix City Police Department.

Police responded to 16th Ave. at about 1:57 a.m. Officers found Brakevious Williams, 20, dead on the scene after having been shot multiple times.

Police say Michael James Mayberry Jr., 20, was developed as a suspect. Mayberry was later arrested in Columbus by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

Mayberry is being charged with murder. He’s awaiting extradition back to Alabama.

