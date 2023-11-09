SEALE, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on arson and theft charges after the SUV of a missing woman was found burnt on Carver Road.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor confirmed to WRBL Kenneth Lawhorn, 58, is a suspect and person of interest in the case of Michelle Hough, who went missing on Sunday.

Lawhorn is being charged with arson of a vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle in the first degree. He is currently being held at Russell County Jail.

