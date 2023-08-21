RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)— Monday morning, the murder trial of a Columbus man accused of shooting a man inside an unlicensed nightclub in Phenix City began.

Jaquandre Bowen was 24 years old when he was accused of fatally shooting Keon Simmons, 27, in March 2020.

During opening statements Monday morning, former Russell County District Attorney Kenny Davis, who now works part-time in the D.A.’s office, told jurors Simmons and Bowen knew each other. He claims the two had ‘bad blood,’ after Simmons pulled a gun on Bowen in January of 2018. Simmons was arrested by Phenix City Police and incarcerated until late 2019.

Bowen was arrested in April of 2020 in Columbus; during that arrest Davis says police recovered the gun police believed was used in the crime.

Bowen is being represented by Montgomery criminal defense attorney Jennifer Holton. She told jurors evidence will point to another shooter, one of the state’s 36 witnesses who was at the nightclub that night. That witness was the victim in another shooting that happened on the same night of Simmons’ murder.

Opening statements wrapped up Monday afternoon, witness testimony is expected to begin Tuesday morning.

