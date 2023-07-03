PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Russell County has some interesting and educational programs set for July.

The eclectic set of classes and workshops kick off on Tuesday, July 11 as “Jam with Janet” starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m. At the Russell County Extension Office, Janet Johnson will teach attendants how to make jam — and the office says they’ll even go home with some of their own freshly-made creation.

The workshop is open to ages nine through 18. Registration is $10 by check or money order at the Russell County Extension Office.

If sweet condiments aren’t your thing, another fruitful class will kick off at noon on July 11.

For those looking to learn how to grow their own tomatoes, Alabama Extension Agent Dr. Chop East has some tricks and trades to share. The lunch-and-learn at Phenix City-Russell County Library includes food and no-fees.

To pre-register, call (334) 297-1139.

People on the craftier side can look forward to a different event two days later on Thursday, July 13.

A crochet workshop could teach you tricks to the trade used to make blankets, scarves, hats and more. Starting at 9 a.m. and running until 11 a.m. at the Russell County Extension Office, this event is open to ages 12 to 18.

Registration is $10 through check or money order at the Russell County Extension Office.

Anyone who hasn’t had their fill of food-related knowledge can make their way back to the Russell County Extension Office on Wednesday, July 26.

“All About Eggs” starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m. for two hours worth of information on formation, grading, nutrients and preventing bacterial invasion in our yolks.

To reserve a spot at this no-charge class, call (334) 298-6845.

For contact information and directions to the Russell County Extension Office, visit the website.