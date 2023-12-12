UPDATE 12/12/23 2:45 p.m.: The Russell County Sheriff’s Office shared more information on the shooting from Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the Apache Trail area at 8:52 a.m. after a caller reported hearing gunshots.

Dwight Carlton Jones was found dead in the area from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect, now identified as 19-year-old Kahmahli Kenyattah Jones, fled the scene. He was later taken into custody in the area of Musclewood Drive.

Although Dwight and Kahmahli share the same last name, they are not of kin.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff’s office found Kahmahli Jones was in a relationship with the victim’s niece.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dwight Jones had previously asked the suspect not to come to his place of residence as he’d argued with his niece in the past.

On the day of the shooting, the sheriff’s office believes Kahmahli Jones was trying to see his two-day-old baby, who he had with Dwight Jones’ niece.

An argument broke out. The sheriffs office says it believes it can prove the suspect pulled a gun out and shot the victim in the chest.

Kahmahli Jones is currently facing charges of murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

This shooting is still being investigated. WRBL will update you with more information as it becomes available.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The conference comes a few hours after a homicide investigation sparked in the Fort Mitchell area.

The sheriff’s office says an unidentified victim was shot at Apache Trail. The person of interest was arrested near Musclewood Drive.

You can watch the press conference in the video player above.