PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on May 31 to address an officer-involved shooting.

According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, an individual fired a gun at a Russell County Water Works employee on Wednesday during a verbal dispute.

Later, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office pulled the individual over during a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office says this individual showed a firearm to deputies through the window of their vehicle. According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies then fired rounds which fatally struck the individual.

