Russell County’s Heath Taylor honored as Alabama’s top sheriff

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor added another significant honor to his collection.

Over the weekend, the 52-year-old Taylor was named the Alabama Sheriff of the Year.

Taylor is in his 10th year as Russell County’s top law enforcement officer. He also spent 20-19 as the president of the 67-county Alabama Sheriff’s Association.

The honor came during a gathering in Montgomery.

“I was shocked, which is not very often anymore in this line of work. It was a huge honor very humbling. We have some really good guys in the state.”

It is the second time in the last three years the award has been won by an East Alabama law enforcement officer. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones won it two years ago.