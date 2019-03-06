Ryan Pence, 22: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim

Ryan and Felicia Woodall had been in a relationship for several years and shared a home in Beauregard.

The young couple was among the 23 victims of the deadly Beauregard tornado on Sunday.

Ryan worked for the Eufaula Parks Recreation Department while he was completing his last year of a degree in criminal justice, according to his obituary provided by Chapman Funeral Home in Eufaula. Ryan was anticipating a career in law enforcement.

Felicia had worked at the hospital and had left to take a job closer to their home.

A memorial service will be held for Ryan Thursday at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Billy McClendon will officiate. McClendon, who worked with Ryan at the Parks and Recreation Department, heard about the storm and started texting Ryan Sunday afternoon.

“He never answered,” McClendon said.

McClendon has a friend who lived in that area and he went to see what he could find out.

“He said, ‘Billy, it’s gone,” McClendon said.

Ryan was a big football fan.

“He liked Alabama, but he loved the Dallas Cowboys,” McClendon said. “He was a big Cowboys fan.”

Ryan was born in Plano, Texas, Ryan was the son of Wes Pence of Midland, Mich. and

Lori Hankins Brannon of Eufaula.

Ironically, near the time Ryan and Felicia were killed, Ryan’s step-father, Tim Brannon was assessing tornado damage 70 miles away in Eufaula, Ala., where he is that city’s public works director, Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs said.

