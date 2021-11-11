Safe House South Opening

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Safehouse ministries has expanded to add a new location in South Columbus, on Airway and Victory drive.

The new location was created from a poll Safehouse did in South Columbus, ​where 95 percent of respondents say they didn’t have access to services that Safehouse offers.

The ministry offers assistance for people experiencing homelessness or substance abuse.

Resources are also available for people in need of housing, job, or career assistance.

Cameron Hunter, the director of connections for Safehouse Ministries, says these resources are offered at no cost to those in need.

“We take them off the streets, we take them out of prison, we take them out of jail, if they’re court ordered to our drug treatment program. Again it’s completely free for the client; from the food that they eat to the soap that they use. It’s completely free for them. We help them get all three of their ID’s then we help them locate jobs,” Cameron Hunter shared.

Officials hope this expansion will help community members in the South Columbus area have closer access to services they normally would have to travel across town for.