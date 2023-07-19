COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Due to extreme heat, SafeHouse Ministers a homeless daytime resource center, will extend its hours from 7 am to 7 pm Wednesday, July 19 through Friday, July 21.

Established in 2010, the minister provides several programs to the public including job assistance, housing, substance abuse, and more. The housing programs include The Grace House, a women’s and children’s shelter that can hold up to 55 individuals, and a men’s shelter named The Freedom House which can house up to 100 men.

SafeHouse Ministers has created Tomorrow’s Hope, an intensive 12 – step substance abuse program that lasts nine months to a year, to help those who are struggling with addiction. The program consists of three months of substance abuse meetings to learn about addiction followed by career assistance and continued rehabilitation.

The mission of SafeHouse Ministers is to help people returning to their community who are struggling with addiction, homelessness, and incarceration to meet their immediate needs and provide long-term solutions.

The Director of Facilities and Staffing Eric Mcclure shared why the minister is extending its hours. “This heat that’s out there now will, you know. It’ll kill you. And we don’t want anything to happen to our clients because we do care about them here. And we just want to make sure that we’re looking out for their well-being and assisting them in the best way we can as far as keeping their, you know, keeping them healthy. ” shared Mcclure.

More information on SafeHouse Ministries and its various programs can be found on its website.