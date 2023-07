COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — SafeHouse Ministries is keeping its shelter open as extreme heat conditions in the Chattahoochee Valley carry on.

The shelter will remain available to the public until Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.

SafeHouse Ministries can be found at 2101 Hamilton Road. For more information, call (706) 322-3773 or visit www.safehouse-ministries.com.