 

SafeHouse opening emergency warming station ahead of below freezing temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing this week. Tuesday night’s forecasted low is around 25 degrees. SafeHouse Ministries will be opening an emergency warming station for those who need to escape the bitter chill of the upcoming weather.

The emergency warming station will open at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and remain open till 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

SafeHouse is asking everyone to spread the word about the warming station so the information gets to those who need it.  A Facebook post is available to share to help spread the information.

SafeHouse is also asking for donations to help with the influx of people the warming station is expected to bring in. They are collecting the following items:

  • Coffee and sugar
  • Toilet paper
  • Coats, blankets, gloves and stocking caps

You can drop off all donations to: 
2101 Hamilton Rd
Columbus, GA 31904 

You can also donate online.

