Salvation Army to host virtual auction benefiting programs in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is hosting a virtual auction to benefit After School Programs and Family and Children’s Emergency Shelters of the Salvation Army.

The virtual auction is set to begin November 11 at 8:00 a.m. and will run until November 14 at 5:00 p.m.

President of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Barbara Motos is thrilled about the first year of the auction.

“We would love to have everyone in the Chattahoochee Valley community and really anyone that’s within the sound of my voice to bid on items in our auction. We have 85 items, all kinds of things for anyone, and any interest, and they will all go towards a wonderful cause,” said Motos.

Some of the items up for grabs at the virtual auction include sporting events, travel destinations, preforming arts tickets, jewelry, services, and original artwork.

“If you’re interested in a stay-cation, then you might want to spend the night at the new City Mills hotel. We have that to offer. You’ll need luggage, so we have a local designer Rashmi Hudson, who has given us a piece of her Alltimate Luggage,” said Motos.

Motos said this is the groups first fundraiser in two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, which makes it even more important to have the community support considering all the hardships folks have faced this year.

“People are finding that they can’t pay their utilities if they do have housing and that’s something the Salvation Army supports, and so we want to be aware of that and to give.”

Motos said if folks don’t want to participate in the virtual auction but still wish to give back, the group is accepting donations as well.

More details on the virtual auction and how to get involved can be found here.