Samford Avenue, Gay Street to close intermittently in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn officials have announced a series of intermittent full road closures as crews install new sanitary sewer infrastructure.

Work is expected to begin Wednesday, July 14 on Gay Street between Reese and Samford avenues and continue onto Samford Avenue between Gay and College streets.

The project is expected to last approximately two weeks, beginning around 7 a.m. each day.

Traffic control measures will be in place to help drivers detour around the work. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution while traveling in the area and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.