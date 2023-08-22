COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Sometimes, a good sandwich is all you need to satisfy your appetite. August marks National Sandwich Month. In celebration of the observance, here is a non-comprehensive guide to some of Columbus’ local sandwich options.

Uptown Columbus is home to a number of sandwich destinations. One of them is Plucked Up Chicken & Biscuits on 1st Avenue. This restaurant’s menu includes a number of biscuit sandwiches appropriate for both breakfast and lunch.

The “Plucked Up” includes fried chicken topped with a pineapple marmalade and sandwiched between a biscuit. Other breakfast sandwich options feature locally-inspired names, like “the Dillingham” and “the Whitewater.” The former contains ham, goat cheese and jalapeno jelly, while the latter has country-fried pork steak and gravy. All of these cost between $5.49 and $5.79.

For lunch, Plucked Up offers additional combinations of fried chicken, chicken fingers and pork options. “the Sophie,” named after owner Mark Jones’ first granddaughter, includes a French toast biscuit, sweet potato butter, ham, cheddar cheese, bacon and blackberry mustard for $9.99. Another, “the Stetson,” is named after Jones’ first grandson features country-fried pork steak, cheddar cheese, bacon, barbecue aioli, lettuce and tomato for $9.99.

Those looking for a classic barbecue sandwich can check out Zombie Pig BBQ on Veterans Parkway. Pulled pork is available as a sandwich for $8.99 while a pulled chicken sandwich costs $8.25, according to pricing on DoorDash.

According to Zombie Pig’s website, “Our chicken and pork are never chopped or sliced, only hand pulled every day just for you.” Guests can top their sandwiches with one or more of the shop’s four signature sauces, including sweet, spicy, mustard and white vinegar variants.

At Iron Bank Coffee Co. in uptown, customers can choose from a variety of lunch sandwiches with pre-selected ingredients, or experiment with the coffee shop’s extensive make-your-own breakfast sandwich menu.

Breakfast sandwich prices range based on which bread and fillings customers choose. Some options include a sweet potato biscuit, blueberry bagel or croissant for bread, while toppings include everything from eggs to a variety of cheeses to peanut butter and jelly. The lunch sandwich menu ranges in price from $3.50 for a grilled cheese to $6.95 for a turkey bacon ranch to $8.95 for a meat lover. There are also vegetarian and vegan options.

Local coffee shop café Midtown Coffee House also offers a selection of sandwiches for customers, in addition to their house-made brews. Breakfast sandwiches include the “Guac Star” for $6.35 and a classic bacon, egg and cheese on toast for $5, amongst others. Lunch sandwiches cost from $7.75 to $10.90, including the “Grown up Grilled Cheese Sandwich” and a turkey club on a bagel.