Santa makes 24th annual Christmas Eve stop in Pine Mountain

Harris County, Ga. (WRBL) – Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the rainy weather cleared up just in time for Santa to keep his Christmas Eve tradition of gracing the streets of Pine Mountain.

Santa starts his journey at the Pine Mountain fire department at 6:00pm sharp. He makes his way through the entire town until he’s visited every single street.

While Santa rides by in his sled and toy train, firefighters pass out candy to any child who comes out to see him.

The Pine Mountain Fire Department has been keeping this tradition alive for 24 years straight as of tonight.

Fire Chief Thomas Scott says kids aren’t the only ones who line the streets. People of all ages head out to catch a glimpse of Santa and his sleigh passing by.

“You would not believe it, as a small town fire chief, how many calls I have gotten this week wanting to make sure this is going to happen you know due to the circumstances,” said Scott. “And just say hey, ya know we live on such and such street, what time do you think you’re going to be there, so it means a lot to the town.”

Chief Scott added that it means even more because of the unusual holiday circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It used to take Santa nearly three hours to finish his entire route. However, now there are two Santas that split up the journey to make sure all involved can get home to their families and enjoy Christmas Eve.