COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Callers posing as Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office employees are deceiving victims into sending money over the phone, according to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman.

The sheriff’s office says the scammers imply their target has missed court, then the scammer threatens to issue an arrest warrant if payment is not immediately made.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office states it does not make threatening phone calls or emails as scare tactics. The office also says it does not take payments through the phone.

If you or someone you know has received a call of this nature, contact (706) 225-4225.