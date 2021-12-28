SCAM ALERT: Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office warns of callers impersonating deputies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says residents should be aware of scam callers impersonating sheriff’s office employees to collect payments.

In a Dec. 28 Facebook post, Sheriff Countryman said some Muscogee County residents have received calls from unidentified callers who falsely claim to be employees of the Sheriff’s office. The callers attempted to convince the resident that they had an outstanding warrant and attempted to collect payment or other personal details over the phone.

Sheriff Countryman says law enforcement agencies will not call, text, or email to inform residents of an active case or attempt to collect payments. Furthermore, law enforcement agencies will not accept cryptocurrency as payment.

If you receive one of these calls or texts, Sheriff Countryman says you should not respond, send any form of payment, or provide any personal information.

If you have information about these calls or have concerns about a possible warrant, you are encouraged to contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 653-4225. You can also contact the Anonymous Tip Hotline at (706) 225-4285.