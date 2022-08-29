LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning about a scam making the rounds in East Alabama.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Aug. 29, 2022, authorities began to receive numerous reports about a phone scam, with the scammer telling potential victims they have a warrant out for their arrest for failure to appear. The scammer is asking for individual they are targeting to go out and buy a Green Dot card to pay a fee to avoid being arrested.

The sheriff’s office said it will, under NO circumstances ever ask anyone to use a Green Dot card to pay a fine or a fee, nor will they ask for money over the phone.

According to officials, asking for a Green Dot card is a very common tactic used by scammers because once money has been removed from the card, you can not get it back. A request for a Green Dot card should be a major red flag that you are the potential target of a scammer.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office never notify anyone by phone that they have a warrant out for their arrest.

If you have questions about fines or fees, you can contact the sheriff’s office at 334-749-5651.

Recently a similar situation was being reported in Russell County. Scammers were impersonating the Russell County Sheriff’s Office attempting to get potential victims to buy Green Dots to pay non existent fees.