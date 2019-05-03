Scanner report: ATM on Buena Vista Road destroyed by vehicle, cash sent flying

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An ATM on Buena Vista Road was destroyed by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

A vehicle smashed into an ATM in South Columbus on Friday, sending cash flying, according to a Columbus police scanner report about 3:30 p.m.

The initial scanner report could have been inaccurate. Police are now saying that no money was taken. The driver of the vehicle is in custody.

The standalone SunTrust ATM at the Starmount Shopping Plaza on Buena Vista Road was destroyed.

Police are on the scene and the area around the ATM is blocked off by crime scene tape.