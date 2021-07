COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The scene has been cleared following reports of smoking car near the intersection Milgen Road and Woodruff Farm Road.

Police responded to the scene after 10:00 p.m. Monday night. Witnesses reported seeing the car smoking, prompting a response from police.

Currently there are no reported injuries associated with the incident. The car was taken away by tow truck. The scene has now been cleared.