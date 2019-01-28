School closures begin as arctic weather threatens region

School closures begin as arctic weather threatens the region.

School closings in Alabama:

-Chambers County Schools and Lanett City Schools will be closed Tuesday, 1/29/2019 due to the threat of wintery weather. Superintendent Kelli Hodge tells News 3 the systems will decide for Wednesday, January 30th, by 3 PM Eastern time Tuesday.

– Tallapoosa County Schools made the announcement Monday morning on social media.

“All Tallapoosa County Schools (Dadeville Elementary, Dadeville High, Reeltown Elementary and High School, Horseshoe Bend, Edward Bell CTC, and Central Office) will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday) 1/29/2019 due to inclement weather. All athletic practices and games will also be canceled for all Tallapoosa County Schools 1/29/2019. A decision for Wednesday will be made by 3 PM on Tuesday. Please plan accordingly and be weather aware.”



School closings/early release in Georgia:

– Troup County School System – Early Release for Middle and High School Students Tuesday, January 29th.

After meeting with Emergency Operations Center officials and reviewing pending weather forecasts, Troup County School System will be dismissing middle and high

school students at 1:00 pm tomorrow: Tuesday, January 29th.

All Elementary school students will be released at the regular time. After school activities, INCLUDING ACE, are canceled for tomorrow. We will continue monitoring the weather closely to make

a determination for Wednesday as information becomes available.

All official school closings will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, on the district’s website, and sent via One Call Now. Source: http://www.facebook.com/troupcountyschoolsystem

– Meriwether County Schools: The wintery mix is expected around 3:00 PM Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Meriwether County Schools will release all students at 1:00 PM tomorrow (Tuesday). All extra curricular activities are canceled for tomorrow (Tuesday). On Wednesday, due to threat of ice, the school system will open at 11:00 AM.

News 3 is following the wintery weather and will update you as school closures are announced.

– Harris County Schools: Due to the impending winter weather, the Harris County School District (HCSD) will have early release on Tuesday, January 29.

As a result, on Tuesday afternoon all schools and buses will release one hour early. Buses will be released for their afternoon routes at the following times:

Elementary schools: 1:30 p.m.

Harris County High School: 1:30 p.m.

Harris County Carver Middle School: 2:00 p.m.

Creekside: 2:30 p.m.

EOC/PLC: 1:30 p.m.

They intend to have all bus routes completed by 4:00 p.m.

At this time, the school district schedule for Wednesday, January 30, is to be determined based on weather conditions and the assessment of road conditions on Tuesday evening/night