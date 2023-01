COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some schools in the WRBL News 3 viewing area are opening late in the face of weather aware conditions on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Take a look at the schools altering their hours below:

Russell County School System

Delayed by 2 hours

Phenix City Schools

Delayed by 2 hours

Barbour County Schools

Delayed until 9 a.m.

Quitman County Schools

Closed on Wednesday, Jan. 24

WRBL will update this list with additional schools as adjustments are announced.