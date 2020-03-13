Schools within Muscogee County School District to remain open

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As of Friday, March 13, schools within the Muscogee County School District will remain open amid coronavirus concerns.

Officials with the school district say the decision to remain open is based on recent guidance specifying decisions for school closures released by the CDC.

According to the CDC:

“Available modeling data indicate that early, short to medium closures do not impact the epi curve of COVID-19 or available health care measures (e.g., hospitalizations). There may be some impact of much longer closures (8 weeks, 20 weeks) further into community spread, but that modelling also shows that other mitigation efforts (e.g., handwashing, home isolation) have more impact on both spread of disease and health care measures. In other countries, those places who closed school (e.g., Hong Kong) have not had more success in reducing spread than those that did not (e.g., Singapore).”

Officials say based on this information, it has been determined that students can continue to safely attend classes.

However, district field trips, athletic events, and extracurricular activities have been cancelled effective March 13-April 5, 2020. This includes practices, plays, musical productions, games, etc., during the weekday and weekend.

After-school care programs will continue as planned.

The District says officials will continue to monitor the spread of the virus closely and follow the recommendations of public health officials in response to any changes in the status of the virus.