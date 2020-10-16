EXCLUSIVE: Schwarzenegger talks tanks, politics, and Columbus voting with WRBL’s Chuck Williams

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – You heard about it on WRBL first, and now you’ll get to watch it.

News 3’s Chuck Williams had an exclusive interview with former California Governor and Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The “Governator,” as he’s sometimes known, recently gave a $200,000 grant to the Muscogee County Elections Office, allowing them to open more polling stations and employ recently furloughed workers from the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

In the interview, Schwarzenegger talks tanks, politics, and Columbus voting.

You’ll be able to see portions of the interview on News 3 throughout the day, on News 3 Midday, First Edition, and Evening Edition.

You can catch the full, raw interview up at the top!

