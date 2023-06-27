GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Gulf Shores Police suspended their search Tuesday for an Oklahoma man who was last seen swimming in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, June 17.

Family told police that they last saw Nolan Keith Flanagan, 54, in the 400 block of East Beach Boulevard as he walked into the Gulf for a swim at 11:30 that morning.

Gulf Shores Police said Flanagan’s family has returned to Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Nolan’s wife, Kimberly Flanagan, spoke with WKRG News 5 last week as authorities searched in earnest for her missing husband.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Gulf Shores Fire Rescue, Gulf State Park Rangers, Orange Beach Police Department, Daphne Search and Rescue, and South Star Search and Recovery were all involved with the search.

According to a news release he’s described as “5’10”, 189 lbs, blue eyes, with short brown/gray hair and a beard. There is a small cross tattoo on the left side of his chest. He was last seen wearing blue swim trunks, black swimming shoes, and a blue T-shirt. He takes medication for seizures and can become disoriented.”