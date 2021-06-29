Search underway for potential drowning victim in Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A search is underway for a potential drowning victim in the Chattahoochee River.

Columbus Fire and EMS Chief Sal Scarpa says the search originated behind the Synovus Building downtown.

Crews were alerted to the possible drowning Tuesday afternoon.

Rescue officials are currently assessing the situation along that stretch of the river.

The search is also centered around an area known as “the island,” where people gather to watch white water rafting.

