COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After some holiday disappointment last week as weather caused the cancellation of many tree-lighting ceremonies in the area, Uptown Columbus has some good news.

The second annual Holly Jolly Market will be coming to 1000 to 1200 blocks of Broadway on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Guests can expect local vendors, live Christmas music, Columbus Parks and Rec’s KidsFest, and visits with Santa and Mrs. Clause,” said Uptown Columbus Event and Content Coordinator Hannah Patchin.

At the event, guests will be able to enjoy candy and hot chocolate as they shop the various vendors. Star Spangeled Tea, Busybees Barkley & Co., Lit: Candle Bar, It’s Tamale Time and more will be in attendance. A full list of vendors for the Holly Jolly Market can be found on the Uptown Columbus website.

The Youth Orchestra of Columbus and A Tuba Christmas will also provide live music for the event. At 10 a.m., the Youth Orchestra will perform, followed by tunes by a Tuba Christmas at 11 a.m.

According to Patchin, the market is the “perfect opportunity” to do a little holiday shopping and enjoy Christmas activities.