Second chance chefs: Skillet Skills program helps Troup County inmates find work after sentencing

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Jail is giving their inmates a chance at a new future by gaining a few skills in the kitchen with a new educational program.

Skillet Skills does more than provide meals for the Troup County inmates, they also provide a voluntary training program that focuses on educating inmates on how to properly handle, store and prepare food. According to a release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Four of the Troup County kitchen inmate workers participated in this program. By giving these four inmates additional knowledge on kitchen duties, they hope to prepare them for future job opportunities outside of jail.

The Skillet Skills program serves as a valuable tool for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with Skillet Kitchen, a division of Kimble’s Food by Design.

According to the TCSO, the program is designed as a re-entry themed, striving to prepare inmates for release with enhanced job opportunities. The course work was developed with restaurant and hospitality industry standards as guiding principals and values.

After graduating from the program, participants are presented with a certificate and the opportunity to take the Serve Safe Training Food Service Handlers’ test.

The Troup County Sheriff says, with this extra training, graduates will be more than prepared to find employment within the food industry, reducing the communities recidivism rate.

“I certainly want to thank Kimbles and Skillet Kitchen for the incredible work they do for our inmate population and for providing this worthwhile training to our inmates to give them job training skills that hopefully they can put to use when they are released,” Sheriff James Woodruff said.